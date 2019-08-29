NASCAR Truck: Tyler Dippel reinstated

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Tyler Dippel poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel’s NASCAR eligibility has been reinstated following his indefinite suspension Aug. 23. He was suspended after being arrested in Wallkill, N.Y. for possession of a controlled substance. Charges were dropped Wednesday.

“I would like to start by apologizing to my fans, Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR, Gander Outdoors, our partners, and my family and friends for the grief this situation has caused,” a statement from Dippel on Wednesday read. “Due to an ongoing investigation we have not been able to speak on the topic until today.

“On August 18, while driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway, I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal. The trooper asked my passenger and myself if we had been using drugs and we responded with “no” – because we hadn’t. The trooper continued to question us and then asked to search the vehicle, which I gave him my consent as I had nothing to hide. In the back of my truck was a friend’s backpack who was not with us containing his prescription medication. Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon my appearance ticket, I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.

“Early this morning, at the Town of Wallkill Court, the charges against me in this case were dismissed. We presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.”

Dippel was pulled over Aug. 18 after leaving Orange County Fairgrounds Speedway. He gave consent for a vehicle search. In that search a backpack was found, and that backpack contained Adderall, which contains amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, substances banned by NASCAR. The pills were in a prescription bottle, but the person to whom the prescription belonged was not in the vehicle.

Dippel appeared in court Wednesday.

As a result of his NASCAR suspension, Dippel missed the Aug. 25 Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. D.J. Kennington drove the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in his absence, finishing 15th. After two weekends off, the Truck Series returns to action Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).