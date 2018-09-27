NASCAR Truck: Tyler Dippel to run last four races for GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Dippel will drive the No. 25 GMS Racing Chevrolet for GMS Racing in the last four races in the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Jerry Baxter will be crew chief.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to race for GMS Racing,” Dippel said. “The Gallagher family, along with Mike Beam (GMS Racing President), have built a first-class operation, and I know they’ll bring great equipment to these races. I’m excited to be paired with such and experienced crew chief, Jerry Baxter, along with the entire No. 25 crew. They’ve been working together all season, which will definitely help accelerate my learning curve.”

Five races remain in the Truck Series season, with the next race coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 13. Dippel’s stint in the No. 25 will begin Oct. 27 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and also include races at Texas Motor Speedway, ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Martinsville race will be the second-career Truck Series start for Dippel. He made his debut earlier this year on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, where he finished 13th in a DGR-Crosley entry. He has been competing full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, full-time, for the last three seasons. This year, he has a win, six top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 13 races and is second in the series points standings.

Dippel also has two top-fives and three top-10 finishes in eight-career starts in the ARCA Racing Series between 2015 and 2018.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).