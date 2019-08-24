NASCAR Truck: Tyler Dippel suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Friday evening the indefinite suspension of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel. The racing sanctioning body didn’t go into detail about the reason for Dippel’s suspension other than classifying it as “actions detrimental to stock car racing” and a “violation of the sport’s code of conduct.”

According to tweets from sports writer Ryan O’Hara Dippel was pulled over for a drug-related issue on the New York side of the US-Canadian border because of a drug-related issue. O’Hara originally reported Dippel had been arrested, but he deleted that tweet.

“Tyler Dippel was at the very least pulled over. I did not mean to tweet that he was arrested. This is why I shouldn’t tweet when I am sleepy. Still hearing it was a drug-related issue on the N.Y. side of the border,” O’Hara (@OHaraSports) tweeted.

Dippel was traveling to Canada to compete in Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

The 2019 season was Dippel’s first full-time season of Truck Series competition as driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. He was 13th in the driver standings with one top-five and three top-10 finishes in the first 17 races of the season.

D.J. Kennington will drive the No. 02 in place of Dippel at CTMP.

“We understand NASCAR’s position regarding Young’s Motorsports driver Tyler Dippel and accept their decision,” a statement from the race team read. “Our team was notified of the decision on Thursday, August 22. We respect the NASCAR policy as well as the process that NASCAR has gone through for this matter.

“Young’s Motorsports is disappointed with the situation and will evaluate its future course of action in regards to Dippel. We are finalizing our plans for the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will announce those details as soon as they are complete.”

