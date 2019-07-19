NASCAR Truck: Wally Rogers finds new home at Jordan Anderson Racing

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wally Rogers is atop another pit box in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series as the new crew chief for Jordan Anderson on the team Anderston owns. The duo made their debut in the July 11 race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. They finished 30th after the No. 3 Chevrolet was involved in an early-race accident.

Rogers previously was crew chief for Korbin Forrister at All Out Motorsports until, according to Rogers, that team shut down. Forrister disputes reports of the team’s closure even though All Out hasn’t entered a Truck Series race since the eighth race of the season at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in mid-May. All Out Motorsports competed, with Forrister as driver and Rogers as crew chief in six of the first eight races of the season, failing to make one of the other races and withdrawing from another.

“Exciting as I started working with @J66anderson today,” Rogers (walr2772) tweeted. “He has done a great job in building his race team. I’m looking forward to being a part of it as it continues to grow towards the next level.”

Anderson has 92-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in two top-10 finishes, both coming last year at superspeedways — Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Rogers has experience as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series, winning races in both he Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. He won a Truck Series race in 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Ron Hornaday as driver. He’s a six-time race-winning crew chief in the Xfinity Series with drivers including Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Biffle and Randy LaJoie.

Rogers replaces Kevin Eagle as Anderson’s crew chief. Eagle has moved to another Truck Series team, Niece Motorsports.

