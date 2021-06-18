NASCAR Truck: William Byron gets extra seat time at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT



Ahead of Sunday’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville (Va.) Superspeedway, Cup Series regular William will get extra seat time Friday night in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the track. He’ll drive the No. 27 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet on Friday.



“I am excited for the opportunity to get behind the wheel in the Camping World Truck Series again,” Byron said. “I haven’t been in a truck for a while, so the opportunity to do so with Rackley W.A.R. allows me to get back and accustomed again. I have never raced at Nashville Superspeedway before, either. While I think that the NASCAR Cup Series entries will handle differently compared to the trucks, the Rackley Roofing 200 will give me a chance to learn a few things on my end that I may not be able to try. Plus, this gives me a chance to get more acclimated to the track, overall. I can learn the braking zones, pit road entrance and exit, and the overall characteristics of Nashville Superspeedway.”

Sunday’s Cup Series race will be the first race for that series in the Nashville area since 1984 when the series raced the short track at the fairgrounds, now known at Fairgrounds Speedway. The Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Nashville Superspeedway between 2001 and 2011.



The No. 27 truck will be a second entry for Rackley W.A.R. at its home track. Josh Berry will drive the team’s full-time entry, the No.25, on Friday night.



Byron hasn’t contested a Truck Series race since 2016 when he raced full-time in the series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In his only full-time season in the series, he won seven of 23 races before finishing fifth in the championship standings.



“We are excited to have William Byron join our team for the Rackley Roofing 200,” team co-owner Willie Allen said. “He is a very talented driver and we are looking forward to working with him. His experience in the top level of NASCAR is valuable to Rackley W.A.R. as a team.”

