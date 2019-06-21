NASCAR Truck: World Wide Technology Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series plans to go night racing Saturday night at the recently renamed World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, in Madison, Ill., in St. Louis. The CarShield 200 will be the 11th race of the 2019 Truck Series season, the third in the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus program.

Brett Moffitt, as the winner June 16 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, is eligible for a $300,000 total bonus ($50,000 from his Iowa win, $50,000 for a Gateway win, $50,000 for two wins in the program and an extra $150,000 from Gander Outdoors Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis) if he is able to win Saturday night at Gateway.

Moffitt is one of 32 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Saturday night’s race. Missing from the list, though, is Johnny Sauter, who was suspended for the race after an incident with Austin Hill during a caution in the Iowa race. Myatt Snider will, instead, be behind the wheel of the No 13 ThorSport Racing Ford.

None of the drivers entered have a Truck Series win at Gateway.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Saturday’s CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).