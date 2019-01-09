NASCAR Truck: Young’s Motorsports adds Gus Dean

Photo courtesy of Young’s Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team Young’s Motorsports announced Wednesday that Gus Dean would drive the team’s No. 12 Chevrolet full-time in 2019. Wednesday’s announcement was Young’s Motorsports’ second driver announcement this week, as it announced Monday that Spencer Boyd would drive the No. 20 full-time this season.

“I‘m in one of the big three (NASCAR series) with a full-time schedule, unveiling my truck at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The sun was definitely shining a little brighter when I woke up this morning,” Dean said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “If you can imagine a kid for the first time walking into Disney World, that‘s about where I‘m at right now.”

The season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15 will be Dean’s Truck Series debut. He raced full-time in the ARCA Racing Series the last two years, winning once at Elko (Minn.) Speedway and posting 12 top-five finishes. He also won an ARCA race at Talladega (Ala.) Speedway in seven starts in 2016.

“To build and grow as a driver with a team as they’re building and growing, you can lean on each other, learn from each other and really progress forward,” Dean said. “That‘s a quick and easy way to really turn heads.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).