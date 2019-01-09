NASCAR Truck: Young’s Motorsports adds Gus Dean

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team Young’s Motorsports announced Wednesday that Gus Dean would drive the team’s No. 12 Chevrolet full-time in 2019. Wednesday’s announcement was Young’s Motorsports’ second driver announcement this week, as it announced Monday that Spencer Boyd would drive the No. 20 full-time this season.
“I‘m in one of the big three (NASCAR series) with a full-time schedule, unveiling my truck at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The sun was definitely shining a little brighter when I woke up this morning,” Dean said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “If you can imagine a kid for the first time walking into Disney World, that‘s about where I‘m at right now.”
The season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15 will be Dean’s Truck Series debut. He raced full-time in the ARCA Racing Series the last two years, winning once at Elko (Minn.) Speedway and posting 12 top-five finishes. He also won an ARCA race at Talladega (Ala.) Speedway in seven starts in 2016.
“To build and grow as a driver with a team as they’re building and growing, you can lean on each other, learn from each other and really progress forward,” Dean said. “That‘s a quick and easy way to really turn heads.”
