NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith 2020 Rookie-of-the-Year

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Zane Smith, driver of the #21 LaPaz/MRC Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a third-place finish in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday night, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Zane Smith put himself among the championship four to race for the 2020 Truck Series title next weekend in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway. As the only rookie still in contention for the championship, Smith has clinched 2020 Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

“These guys deserve a championship,” Smith said of his team. “I can’t wait to get to Phoenix; it’s such a good race track for me.”

Smith has two wins in his first full season of Truck Series competition, claiming victories at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Raphael Lessard is the only other driver among this year’s rookie class to win a race, claiming his win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Smith’s rookie-season stats also include six top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the 22 races, so far, this season, along with five stage wins.

Smith and No. 21 GMS Racing team already have announced that Smith will return to GMS in 2021.

“We at GMS are proud of what Zane has been able to accomplish in his rookie season,” team owner Maury Gallagher saod. “Zane is an incredible talent with a drive to be the best on and off the track. We look forward to seeing what all he can accomplish in the 2021 season.”

