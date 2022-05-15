NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith dominates Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 14: Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Speedco Ford, gives a thumbs up to fans after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith, the only multi-race winner in 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, claimed his third win Saturday night in the eighth race of the season, the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. His latest win came in dominant fashion with 108 laps led in the 134-lap race.

“It was really just an unbelievable truck,” Smith said. “So dang cool. That was one of my easier ones I’ve ever had to win, but that late-race restart scared me a little bit. It’s a good thing I didn’t have another one, there, because I’m stuck in fourth (gear), so sorry for no burnout.”

Ty Majeski finished second, Grant Enfinger was third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-five.

“We were really close,” Majeski said. “We kept easing on the adjustments all night, getting the balance better on every run. The track was freeing up, and we were just a little too free, so we kept making small changes. The sun went down, and I think we over-adjusted a little on that last stop. Couldn’t attack it; just a little bit too free.”

Zane Smith’s dominant performance included a stage-two win at lap 60. Corey Heim won stage one at lap 30 and led 18 laps, but after battling a mechanical issue that caused his truck to shut off intermittently throughout the race and getting into the wall on lap 106, he wound up 33rd at the checkered flag.

John Hunter Nemechek and Heim started the race on the front row, but Smith took his first lead on lap four. Heim took his stage-winning lead on lap 22.

Smith retook the lead from Heim on lap 38 and was not passed for position on the track for the remainder of the race. He only lost lead on pit road — first during the caution that followed stage two and, again, during a lap-91 caution, the first of only two yellow flags for on-track incidents. Each time, Smith would retake the lead on the restart.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Nemechek, Matt DiBenedetto, Derek Kraus, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes.

Below, are the results of the Heart of America 200: