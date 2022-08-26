NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith gets expanded opportunities at Front Row

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 29: Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Boot Barn Ford, winner the 2002 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Championship poses for photos prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith has signed on to remain with Front Row Motorsports to continue as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2023. His latest deal with FRM also will include select NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races, including the 2023 Daytona 500.

“Front Row Motorsports has a lot of great momentum now, not only with their Truck Series program, but also with their Cup Series program,” Smith said. “While I’m 100 percent focused now on the Truck Series playoffs and racing to win a championship for our partners, I’m excited for what the future holds next season as I get the opportunity to also compete at the next level and continue to grow as a race car driver.”

Smith is in his third season of full-time competition in the Truck Series. He is the 2022 Truck Series regular-season champion on the strength of a series-leading three wins. Smith is in his first season with Front Row after a stint with GMS Racing.

“We have been thrilled with the performance by Zane this season,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said. “We always felt that he was the next breakthrough star in the sport, and he has been proving that this season. We have a plan laid out for him and our next step will be to put Zane and that team in NASCAR Cup Series races where we know we can be successful. We also want to give Zane the opportunity to win more races and a championship with our Truck Series program, and we are excited to see what he will do next season.”

In 64-career Truck Series starts he has six race wins. He finished second in the series standings in 2020 and 2021. Smith also one-career Cup Series start and 11 in the Xfinity Series. His Cup Series debut came this season at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis as a substitute for Chris Buescher at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing when Buescher was sidelined by COVID-19.

