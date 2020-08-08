NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith takes first win at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 07: Zane Smith, driver of the #21 Bay Mountain Aire Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Henry Ford Health System 200 went into overtime, extending to 107 laps, Friday evening at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, rookie Zane Smith led only one lap, but it was the most important lap — the last one. Smith claimed his first-career NASCAR Gander RV & Truck Series win in his 12th-career series start by passing Christian Eckes on the final lap.

“I really don’t know where to start,” Smith said. “A lot of people don’t understand my situation with racing. It’s unbelievable I’ve made it to this point. Just thank you. A lot of this sport, as we all know, is about money, and I don’t come from that. Making it to this point and to win and to be with such an awesome team like GMS Racing is something special. I wish everyone could be here so I could celebrate with my parents and my girlfriend. Man, this is a lot to take in, and it was awesome racing with all my friends. Man, an unbelievable day.”

Eckes finished second after a messy final restart restart that saw previous race leader Grant Enfinger get turned. Eckes took the lead before some trucks wrecked before the white flag waved and a few more wrecked on the final lap.

Enfinger wound up 33rd after leading a race-high 38 laps.

Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top-five in a race that saw a record 11 cautions for 51 laps, nearly half the race. The final caution included a red flag for extensive track cleanup after Brennan Poole’s truck caught fire in an incident that also included Jeb Burton and Austin Wayne Self.

Brett Moffitt won the opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Chandler Smith on the opening lap and leading the entire 20-lap first stage.

After losing his crew chief before the race because of a rules infraction discovered in pre-race inspection, Johnny Sauter won the second 20-lap stage. Raphael Lessard was the leader for the first laps of the second stage after staying out during the caution at the end of stage one, but he fell off the pace with a tire issue on lap 29, handing the lead over to Sauter.

Austin Hill led early in the final stage that was scheduled for 60 laps but extended to 67 by the overtime. Sauter and John Hunter Nemechek also led third-stage laps before Enfinger took his first lead from Nemechek on lap 67.

Sauter was challenging Enfinger for the lead about 20 laps later when Sauter got into the wall, bringing out a caution on lap 85. As a result of the incident, Sauter wound up 16th at the finish.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Moffitt, Lessard, Derek Kraus, Parker Kligerman and David Gravel.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Henry Ford Health System 200:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).