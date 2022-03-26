NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins at COTA

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 26: Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Speedco Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Front Row Motorsports is perfect in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. After Todd Gilliland drove an FRM Ford to the win in the Truck Series debut at COTA last year, Zane Smith matched the feat Saturday in the XPEL 225. The win also was Smiths second in the first four races of the season, making him the first repeat winner of 2022.



Saturday’s race went into overtime twice, extending the distance from a scheduled 42 laps to 46 trips around the first road course of the season. Smith took his race-winning lead on the penultimate lap of the total distance.



“In races like this, you know it‘s never over till it‘s over and that (race) is the very definition of that,” Smith said.

John Hunter finished second, and Kyle Busch was third. Busch led a race-high 31 laps and was the leader for the final restart.



“Felt like we deserved that one, but it doesn‘t matter if you deserve it or not, you‘ve got to be the first one to the checkered flag and we were not,” Busch said.

Smith, running up front for 11 laps, was the only driver other than Busch to lead multiple laps. Smith also won both stages on lap 12 and lap 26. Busch led most of both stages but opted to give up leads to pit under green late in each stayed. Each time, after Smith pitted during the caution after stages, Busch cycled back to the lead.



Smith brought out one of the eight cautions that littered the race with a spin from contact with Christian Eckes on lap 34. After pitting during the resulting caution, Smith was able to get back toward the front quickly on newer tires.

“Once I got back up there, I was doing my best to read how those guys were racing,” Smith said. “It happened like that in such dramatic fashion and had to come from the back, it‘s just a huge statement for this team really. Every single race this year I‘ve been in contention to win.”



Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth though 10th were Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger.



Below are the results of the XPEL 225: