NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins at Dover

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 21: Zane Smith, driver of the #21 On The House Cocktail Mix Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 21, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith claimed his second-career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win in his 14th start Friday night at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the KDI Office Technology 200. Both of his wins have come in the last three races.

“This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my career,” Smith said.

With the win, Smith also collected a $50,000 bonus, the second awarded in the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Matt Crafton finished second, getting by Smith’s GMS teammate Brett Moffitt in the final laps after a restart with three laps remaining in the 200-lap race. Moffitt finished third, Todd Gilliland was fourth, and Crafton’s ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes finished fifth.

“We need to have these good days,” Gilliland said.

The GMS duo of Smith and Moffitt each led 50 laps to combine to lead exactly half the race. Moffitt took the race lead from Christian Eckes on lap 129, but lost the lead to his teammate on lap 154. Smith and Moffitt, then, ran first and second for most of the remaining laps, with the exception of laps during a cycle of green-flag pit stops inside the final 40 laps.

Moffitt started on the pole and ld the first 25 laps of the race before a two-truck battle between Crafton and Austin Hill on a restart following a lap-20 competition caution. Hill took command of the lead on lap 27 and won the first 45-lap stage.

Chandler Smith led the early laps of the second stage before losing the top spot to Derek Kraus on lap 79. The laps Kraus led Friday night were the first he had led in Truck Series competition. Zane Smith took his first lead on lap 88, just before a yellow flag for a Chandler Smith spin that collected Rhodes and Sheldon Creed on lap 88.

Zane Smith won the second stage that ended under the caution on lap 90. After the stage win, he lost the lead to Eckes on the restart in the early stages of the final 100 laps of the race.

Johnny Sauter finished sixth, Tyler Ankrum was seventh, Hill eighth, Stewart Friesen ninth, and Kraus rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the KDI Office Technology 200:

