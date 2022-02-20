NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins in overtime at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Love’s Travel Stops Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith kicked off the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Series season with a win Friday night in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“It’s something else, man,” Smith said. “This place is its own, I’ll tell you that. Literally, my heart hurt during that red flag. I thought we had it. Just hats off to this whole group. They’ve really put the work in and it’s so damn cool to see when it pays off. Man, this is going to be a really fun year and I’m going to try and make it a record year for myself.”

Smith took the lead on an overtime restart that followed a multi-truck crash that involved about half of the race field, and the race ended under caution on lap 106 after a crash involving Jason White and Kris Wright.

Reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes finished second, Christian Eckes was third, Tanner Gray fourth, and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top-five.

“It was a good second place finish for our team,” Rhodes said. “I feel like if we could’ve got the run a little bit sooner we might have been able to get past Zane. You’re just trying to time how soon to make that run. I knew there was going to be a caution on the last lap, I just didn’t know where. So you want to get the lead and possibly fall back by turn one, turn two, backstretch. You just don’t know when the caution is going to come out. Solid effort by our Toyota Tundra ThorSport team. I feel like we made a good showing all night long, especially where we qualified getting to the front. I’m really proud to have Hair Club on board with us for this race and hope to continue on. Just happy to have a good start to the season.”

John Hunter Nemechek led a race-high 50 laps, including stage wins on lap 20 and lap 40. He took his first lead from pole sitter Ty Majeski on lap 19.

Nemechek wound up with a 24th-place finish, though, after being among the drivers collected in the crash that sent the race into overtime.

In all, the yellow flag waved seven times.

Jesse Little finished sixth. Ty Majeski finished seventh after leading 21 laps. Danny Bohn was eighth, Carson Hocevar ninth, and Matt DiBenedetto finished 10th.

Below are the results of the NextEra Energy 250: