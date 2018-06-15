NASCAR Truck: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick off a doubleheader NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday with the running of the M&Ms 200.

The entry list for Saturday’s race is a loaded one, with 35 entrants on the preliminary list, including Johnny Sauter and John Hunter Nemechek. Sauter heads into the weekend on the momentum of two-consecutive wins and three wins in the last four races. In all, he has four series wins, eight races into the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Nemechek is the defending winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa. He’ll be pulling double-duty this weekend, as he’s also entered in Sunday’s Iowa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

With a full race field for the Truck Series consisting of 32 drivers, three drivers will be sent packing after Saturday’s qualifying session, barring any withdrawals. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday and will receive live TV coverage on FOX Sports 2. The race is slated to follow at approximately 7 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway: