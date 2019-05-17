NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch goes for undefeated season

By AMANDA VINCENT

As a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch is limited to five NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series races per season. He’ll make that fifth and final start of 2019 Friday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

While Busch is not eligible to run the entire Truck Series season and unable to collect driver points in the series, he is going after feat beyond a single race win at Charlotte. If Busch wins Friday night, he’ll go undefeated in his five-race 2019 Truck Series season.

If Busch’s past record at CMS in Truck Series Series competition is any indication, he has a good shot at accomplishing the undefeated season honor. He has 12 previous series starts at the track, resulting in seven wins.

“Charlotte is always one of my best tracks, favorite tracks. I enjoy running there with the trucks, especially,” Busch said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “I feel like there’s a good opportunity to be able to go five-for-five. Hopefully, we can put the Cessna Tundra in victory lane one more time this year and stay undefeated. It’s always special to win a truck race at Charlotte, because you are able to celebrate in victory lane with a lot of the people that work in the shop at KBM that don’t travel, and this is their one chance each year to experience it in person. Then, then, for the guys that do travel, they get to have their families be a part of it.”

The Charlotte race will be the eighth race of the Truck Series season but Busch’s first since the fifth race of the season March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway. After sitting out the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, Busch ran races two through five at tracks including Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Texas.

Busch has six other NASCAR national series wins, so far, in 2019, three each in the first 12 races of the Cup Series season and in four Xfinity Series starts. He has 55-career Truck Series wins in 149 races.

