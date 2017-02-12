NASCAR Truck: two Nemecheks race at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Feb. 24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway is expected to include the father/son duo of John Hunter Nemechek and Joe Nemechek. John Hunter Nemechek, the regular driver of the Nemechek family-owned No. 8 entry, returns to that ride full-time for 2017, while his father, Joe Nemechek, returns to Truck Series competition for the Daytona race. It’ll mark the first time the father and son have competed in the same Truck Series event. Joe Nemechek last competed in the Truck Series in June 2015 before handing over the No. 8 seat to his son, full-time. Prior to John Hunter Nemechek turning 18, the minimum age to compete at all tracks on the series schedule, the two drivers shared driving duties of the No. 8 truck.

While the Nemecheks haven’t competed against each other in the Camping World Truck Series, they have a few times in other series. They competed in two Allison Legacy Series races and one ARCA Midwest race. They finished one-two in one of the Allison Legacy races, with John Hunter Nemechek winning the race.

The 2016 season was John Hunter Nemechek’s first full season of Truck Series competition. He won twice in 23 races and made the series’ first Chase, but failed to advance past the first round. In 53-career starts in the series, the younger Nemechek has three-career wins.

While Joe Nemechek is a NASCAR veteran, his son has more experience racing in the Truck Series. Joe Nemechek has 23-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in two top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. Across all three national series of NASCAR, Joe Nemechek has 20 wins in 1,117 starts.

