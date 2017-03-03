NASCAR: two crew chiefs fined after Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Drew Blickensderfer of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team of driver Aric Almirola was fined $10,000 because not all lug nuts were properly installed on the No. 43 after the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Patrick Magee of the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet team of driver Harrison Rhodes was fined $5,000 for a similar infraction, discovered at the conclusion of the Xfinity race at Daytona on Feb. 25.

