NASCAR wasn’t Jeff Gordon’s first career choice

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 27: Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Crown Royal Presents The John Wayne Walding 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

FROM THE DRIVE.COM

When NASCAR star Jeff Gordon was a youngster laying out the groundwork for his racing life, the ultimate goal wasn’t stock car racing; instead, the young California native turned Hoosier faithful had his heart set on a World of Outlaws dirt track career. Gordon announced the revelation to former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a recent installment of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

