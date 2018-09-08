NASCAR weekend schedule modified as result of rain in Indianapolis

By AMANDA VINCENT

Persistent rain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday and Saturday has had a significant impact on the NASCAR race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that was supposed to culminate in Sunday’s running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

The Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been rescheduled for a 10 a.m. ET Monday start after rain washed out all on-track activity for Saturday. Also, the start time for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 for the Cup Series has been moved up an hour, from an approximate 2 p.m. ET start to 1 p.m.

Both series will start their respective race without track time, as rain forced the cancellation of both practice sessions for each series and qualifying for both series. As a result of the cancellations of the qualifying sessions, both starting grids will be determined by car owner points.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for the Brickyard 400, with Kevin Harvick alongside on the front row. Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch will start in the second row.

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for the Xfinity Series race on Monday from behind the wheel of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. JR Motorsports teammates and Xfinity Series regulars Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler will start 2nd and fourth. Ryan Preece, driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota will share the second row with Sadler as the third-place starter.

The NBC Sports Network still is expected to provide live coverage of both races.

