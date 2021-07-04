NASCAR Cup: William Byron takes Road America pole

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Color of the Year Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



With 132.049-second/110.359 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Sunday morning, William Byron claimed the poke for Sunday afternoon’s Jockey Made in America 250.



Sunday’s race will take the green flag with an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row, as Byron’s teammate Kyle Larson claimed the second starting position in qualifying.



“Yeah, we struggled a little bit off the truck, but we had some good changes in mind, and the No. 24 Liberty University Chevy was really fast in qualifying,” Byron said. “We were fast in race trim in the last run, and I feel like we just kind of went back to the basics on the road courses. We’ve struggled this year on the road courses and kind of got back to a basic setup and put it all together today. Thank you to Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and the guys for working really hard. Awesome to see Hendrick Motorsports one-two and on the pole. Great horsepower and great speed, so hopefully, we can keep it up there.”



A.J. Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick qualified for second-row starting spots for a Chevrolet sweep of the top-four positions on the starting grid.



The fastest 12 drivers from the 25-minute round one to the 10-minute round two to vie for the top-12 positions on the grid. NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars Austin Cindric and Allmendinger posted the two fastest laps in round one.



Cindric wound up fifth in round two and on the race starting grid.



“If they gave out anything for leading round one qualifying in NASCAR, I would be a step ahead of the rest,” Cindric said. “I can’t say I know what else to do differently there. I thought we put a good lap together in the second round and maybe just got myself too tight. Overall, it was pretty solid. To be top-five in the Cup Series isn’t anything to shy away from. I haven’t done this a whole lot and am still learning at the same rate. I am just trying to figure out what we can do to set ourselves apart today and be able to have track position and keep our car clean, keep the brakes on it. That is my focus for today. We don’t need points. The only reason to win a Stage is to try to get into the Clash for next year. That is about it for me. I am pretty focused on getting us to the end.”

Kyle Busch, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, also at Road America, didn’t attempt a lap in Cup qualifying Sunday. After an incident in practice Saturday morning, Busch went to a backup car, so he would’ve had to drop to the back for Sunday’s race, regardless of where he qualified.



Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was among drivers who attempted to make a qualifying lap but failed to post an official lap in the opening round. He had laps interrupted twice by red flags in the first round, the first red flag for Kyle Tilley and the second for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.