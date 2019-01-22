NASCAR: Wisconsin drivers – do they stand a chance?

AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 12: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Circle K Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 12, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

For the last few decades, Wisconsin has been a player at most NASCAR events, although they often saw less drivers competing due to the state’s long distance from the hub of stock-car racing based in the south.

Alan Kulwicki from Greenfield, Wisconsin, won the championship in 1992, while Matt Kenseth from Cambridge won against in 2003. Dave Marcis participated in from as early as the 1970’s through to the 200s, and along with Wisconsin Rapids’ Dick Trickle and Kulwicki, the trio raced together full time in the Winston Cup Series that took place in 1989 and 1990. During the early 2000s, Kenseth, Travis Kvapil of Janesvill, and Paul Menard of Eau Claire raced together every week. If it wasn’t them together, it was Kenseth, Menard, and Necedah’s Johnny Sauter.

Other drivers, such as Rich Bickle from Edgerton and Jim Sauter also participated in the season partially, even though they never raced for a full year in the Cup. Kvapil and Johnny Sauter both won championships for the third level Truck Series.

But with newly-surfacing sponsorship problems that have been taking place off-season, and with Kenseth far from returning full-time, and currently in semi-retirement, things are starting to change for Wisconsin drivers hoping to make their mark on the national pastime, especially as more people turn to real slots NZ for their entertainment needs. Menard is currently the only full-time driver still on the track, thanks to the backing of the Wood Brothers Monster Energy Cup team.

Ty Majeski was promised the magic of a full-time contract for the 2019 season in the Xfinity Series, after a partial 2017 and 2018. The driver, who originally came from Seymour, was eventually let go by Roush Fenway Racing when it shuttered its own team in the division. And while there were signs that the RFR Xfinity program was battling – especially after Ruan Reed lost full-time support – Majeski has said that he was caught off-guard by the decision.

The team made a public statement earlier in the year, with Majeski saying that it was pretty late in the year to get anything full-time, adding that the likelihood of that is fairly slim, but with that being said, anything can happen, and the driver might still see his promise being fulfilled.

24 year old Majeski completed 12 Xfinity Series events last year, along with two top-10 finishes under his belt. After relying solely on Roush Fenway to help him find sponsorship, the driver is now hunting on his for the first time in his career, at a national level.

Talking about his hunt, Majeski said that it’s been difficult to find sponsorship specifically at the Xfinity and truck level because of the high costs that are involved. He added that it’s possible to sell a partial Monster Energy Cup program for the amount of a full-time truck, or Xfinity for the entire season so it’s much easer to sell – but the driver is just one out of many Wisconsin talents that are battling to find their way.