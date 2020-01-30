NASCAR Xfinity: 14-turn layout selected for Indy road-course race

NASCAR Xfinity test on road course at IMS with Matt DiBenedetto Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 Image by Walt Kuhn

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has opted to go with a 14-turn layout for its Xfinity Series race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The decision was based on feedback from a recent test of two layouts at the facility by NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto and Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity Series team on Jan. 22.

“He gave us a lot of input. We had a really good time there, and he did a fantastic job for us,” NASCAR Xfinity Series Managing Director Wayne Auton said. “We want to put on the best race we can. We got on the racetrack about 9:30 in the morning, and by the 11:30 lunch break, Matt told us what he thought was going to be able to put on the best race. With what we could see with him running the 14-turn compared to the 12-turn, definitely, it’s going to (be) a great race.”

The layout chosen is the same as the layout utilized by the NTT IndyCar Series for the yearly GMR Grand Prix. The other layout tried during the test was a 12-turn layout used by Formula One for the US Grand Prix between 2000 and 2007.

Stage lengths and total race length haven’t yet been determined. Goodyear, though, already has determined that the tires for the Indy road-course race will be the same as those the series uses at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

There will not be an organizational test on the IMS road course. Instead, teams will be given extra practice time during the race weekend.

