NASCAR Xfinity: 2018 Dash 4 Cash tracks announced

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently announced its four-race lineup for the 2018 Dash 4 Cash program for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018. For the first time since the implementation of the program, the four races that make up the bonus program next season will be consecutive races on the schedule, beginning April 14 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and running through the Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 5. The middle two races of the 2018 program will be the Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 20 and April 28 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“We’re excited for the return of the very popular NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program, which will take place at four unique racetracks in 2018,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Operations Jim Cassidy said, as quoted by Auto Week. “Each track demands different techniques and strategies, which will ultimately benefit the fans. It will again put a premium on the immense talent in the series, as the spotlight continues to shine on our rising stars during this four consecutive race stretch.”

Other specifics for the 2018 incarnation of the Dash 4 Cash program will be announced at a later date. In previous years, the program was open only to Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers. Four eligible drivers competed for a $100,000 bonus in each of the four races, with the highest-finishing driver of the four taking the bonus. With the introduction to the stage format in 2017, the two highest-finishing program-eligible drivers in each of the first two stages of a participating race competed for the bonus in the third and final round, with the highest-finisher of the four in the race-ending finishing order taking the prize.

