NASCAR Xfinity: 2018 race start times released

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR released Tuesday morning the start times and locations of television coverage for its 2018 Xfinity Series races. Several drivers throughout the 2018 season have earlier or later start times, compared to those races’ start times in 2017. As in recent years past, the first half of the 2018 season will be broadcasted by FOX and FOX Sports 1, while NBC and NBC Sports network will provide live coverage of the second half of the season, with coverage corresponding with that of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Below, is the 2018 Xfinity Series schedule, with race start times and broadcast information included (as provided by NASCAR.com):

Date — Track — TV Network — Time (ET)

Feb. 17 — Daytona International Speedway — FS1 — 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Atlanta Motor Speedway — FS1 — 2 p.m.

March 3 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway — FS1 — 4 p.m.

March 10 — Phoenix International Raceway — FOX 4 p.m.

March 17 — Auto Club Speedway — FS1 — 5 p.m.

April 7 — Texas Motor Speedway — FOX — 3 p.m.

April 14 — Bristol Motor Speedway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

April 20 — Richmond Raceway — FS1 — 7 p.m.

April 28 — Talladega Superspeedway — FOX — 3 p.m.

May 5 — Dover International Speedway — FS1 — 1:30 p.m.

May 26 — Charlotte Motor Speedway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

June 2 — Pocono Raceway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

June 9 — Michigan International Speedway — FOX — 1:30 p.m.

June 17 — Iowa Speedway — FS1 — 5 p.m.

June 30 — Chicagoland Speedway — NBCSN — 3:30 p.m.

July 6 — Daytona International Speedway — NBCSN — 7:30 p.m.

July 13 — Kentucky Speedway — NBCSN — 8 p.m.

July 21 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway — NBCSN — 4 p.m.

July 28 — Iowa Speedway — NBCSN — 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 — Watkins Glen International — NBC — 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — NBCSN — 3 p.m.

Aug. 17 — Bristol Motor Speedway — NBCSN — 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Road America — NBCSN — 3 p.m.

Sept. 1 — Darlington Raceway — NBC — 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway — NBCSN — 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway — NBCSN — 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Richmond Raceway — NBCSN — 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 — Charlotte Motor Speedway — NBCSN — 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 — Dover International Speedway — NBCSN — 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Kansas Speedway — NBCSN — 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 — Texas Motor Speedway — NBC — 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 — Phoenix International Raceway — NBC — 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 — Homestead-Miami Speedway — NBCSN — 3:30 p.m.

