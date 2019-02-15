NASCAR Xfinity: 2019 changes include smaller race fields

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series begins its 2019 with a few rules changes. The most immediately noticeable of those changes will be the shrunken race field, down from 40 to 38 cars.

Also, NASCAR made the task of winning the Xfinity Series owners’ championship harder for teams putting Cup Series drivers in its cars throughout the season. Cars are not eligible for playoff bonus points in races in which a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver is behind the wheel.

Other changes include the mandate of flange-fit, composite bodies. The less expensive and more easily repaired bodies were an option that most series teams went with in 2018. They’re mandatory this year.

