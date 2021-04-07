NASCAR Xfinity: 2021 Dash 4 Cash program kicks off at Martinsville

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Axalta/EchoPark Automotive Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two weekends off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Friday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the Cook Out 250. The race will be the first of the four-race 2021 edition of the Dash 4 Cash bonus program. Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger will be eligible for the bonus for the Martinsville race.

“We have a little extra incentive on Friday night with the Dash 4 Cash event going on,” Burton said. “I know my Joe Gibbs Racing team is ready and I’m looking forward to going there, putting on a good show for the fans, and hopefully, coming back home with some cash and another grandfather clock.”

The highest finisher among the four drivers eligible will take the bonus. They became eligible by being the highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars in the most recent series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20. Allgaier won at Atlanta. Burton, Gragson and Allmendinger finished third through fifth behind runner-up, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.

The bonus winner at Martinsville will contend for another $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize the following race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, along with the other three highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars at Martinsville. The program will continue through racers at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 8 and Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 15.

Cup Series drivers will not be permitted to contest the four races that make up the Dash 4 Cash program.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).