NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger adds Watkins Glen to 2019 docket

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 04: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #10 Cornerstone Produce Group Chevrolet, sit in his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 04, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger and NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing have added another race to their partnership, bringing the number of races Allmendinger will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet to five. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Allmendinger will be in the car for the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 3.

“It’s an honor to be able to compete for Kaulig Racing at one of my favorite tracks, Watkins Glen International,” Allmendinger said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win there in the Cup Series and had a strong run finishing second last season in my only Xfinity start there. Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and all of the guys made Daytona so enjoyable and fun, I can’t wait to get to The Glen.”

Allmendinger’s lone-career Cup Series win came at The Glen in 2014 while driving for JTG-Daugherty Racing.

With the addition of the Watkins Glen race, Allmendinger will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig entry for all four of the Xfinity Series road-course races this year, also driving the car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Aug. 10; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Aug. 24 and at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval” on Sept. 28.

Allmendinger has two Xfinity Series wins, both coming in 2013, at Road America and Mid-Ohio. He drove a Team Penske Ford in both of those races.

Allmendinger already has driven the No. 10 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month. He took the checkered flag in the third position in that race but was credited with a last-place finish after his car failed post-race inspection.

