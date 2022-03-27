NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger dominates COTA

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 26: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



A.J. Allmendinger claimed his seventh-career NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course win Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the Pot Boss 250 at Corcuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Saturday’s win also was Allmendinger’s sixth top-10 finish in the first six races of the 2022 season.



“I was hard on myself yesterday. I was not happy with where I put ourselves, the setup that I made for us,” Allmendinger said. “All these men and women here at Kaulig Racing, between the Cup side of it and the Xfinity side of it, they don’t sleep during the week; they’re busting their tails. That’s why I’m so frickin’ hard on myself sometimes because they deserve to win more than anybody here, and I just want to do it for them, so thankfully, we got one done today.”



Austin Hill finished second, and Cole Custer was third after a pit-road speeding penalty. Noah Gragson battled an illness en route to a fourth-place finish, and Sam Mayer rounded out the top-five. As the highest-finishing four Xfinity regulars, Allmendinger, Hill, Gragson and Mayer qualified to contend for the first Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season April 2 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



“I guess A.J. was just a little bit better than I was because I felt like we had a really good car,” Hill said. “There were certain spots that I thought he was a little better than us. It just shows we can run with A.J. Maybe make the car just a little better, and I think personally, as a driver, I need to work on a few things.”



Allmendinger and Ross Chastain combined to lead most of the 46-lap race. Allmendinger led a race-high 27 laps, and Chastain led 14 laps before a spin because of contact from Landon Cassill on lap 41. As a result, Chastain wound up 17th at the checkered flag.



Chastain took the lead from pole sitter Ty Gibbs on the opening lap but lost that lead to Allmendinger on lap four. Allmendinger continued to lead and opted to stay out while several others pitted under green late in the first stage to win stage one at lap 14.



Chastain, though, pitted late in the stage and cycled to the lead when pit stops completed under yellow at the end of the stage. Chastain led most of the 16-lap stage, but unlike Allmendinger before him, Chastain gave up his lead to pit late in the stage.



Mayer inherited the lead by staying out and grabbed the stage-two win at lap 30.



And unlike in the opening stage, Allmendinger pitted late in stage two and stayed out during the caution that followed the stage to restart second to Chastain for the final stage.



Allmendinger took the lead from Chastain on the restart on lap 33 and led the remainder of the race. Chastain ran second to Allmendinger for most of the remaining laps.



Myatt Snider finished sixth, Brett Moffitt was seventh, Jade Buford eighth, Miguel Paludo ninth, and Sheldon Creed was 10th.



Jeb Burton and Jeremy Clements looked to be on their ways to top-10 finishes late in the race before penalties for short-cutting the race course in the final fine laps.



In all, the yellow flag waved four times throughout the race. Aside from the cautions that divided the race into its three stages, the yellow flag waved for debris on lap 34 and lap 38.



Below, are the results of the Pit Boss 250: