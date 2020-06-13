NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger earns Homestead-Miami Speedway shot with Atlanta win

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 06: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 C2 Freight Resources Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 06, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger wasn’t scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, but Kaulig Racing has added Sunday’s Contender Boats 250, the second of two Xfinity Series races at the track this weekend, to Allmendinger’s 2020 series scheduled, allowing him to contend for a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Allmendinger won his most recent Xfinity Series race for Kaulig, a June 6 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him one of four drivers eligible for the bonus to be awarded in the second Homestead race. The win at Atlanta was Allmendinger’s fourth-career Xfinity Series win but his first on an oval course.

“I haven’t told A.J. this yet, but we will be running the second race at Homestead next Sunday with the Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet with A.J. Allmendinger starting dead last because we will not run the first race; we’ll run the second race,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “(Allmendinger) said he had a tee time, but that gives Kaulig Racing two chances to run for $100,000. So yeah, we’ll be there with A.J.”

Allmendinger has been running partial Xfinity Series schedules for Kaulig Racing the last two seasons. He also won a race for the team last year on the “Roval” at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His other two series wins came with Team Penske in 2013.

Noah Gragson, Allmendinger’s Kaulig teammate Justin Haley and Daniel Hemric, who also finished in the top-four at Atlanta, will be Allmendinger’s competition for the Dash 4 Cash at Homestead. The highest finisher among the four drivers will take the prize.

The Contender Boats 250 is scheduled for an approximate noon ET green flag Sunday, with live TV coverage on FS1. The Xfinity Series also races at HMS on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. That race will air live on FOX.

