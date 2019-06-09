NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger gets four-race deal with Kaulig Racing

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 23: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger poses for photos during the 2017 Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing has announced that A.J Allmendinger will drive the team’s No. 10 Chevrolet entry in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races over the course of the remainder of the 2019 season.

“It’s going to be a blast to get back behind the wheel and compete for race wins,” Allmendinger said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “I can’t thank Matt Kaulig enough for this opportunity, and to be able to drive at some of my favorite tracks. Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have had a great season so far and I’m looking forward to helping them build on their success.”

Allmendinger’s first race in the No. 10 will be July 5 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He’ll also drive the car in three road-course races — Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington; Aug. 24 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; and Sept. 28 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

In 11-career Xfinity Series starts between 2007 and 2018, Allmendinger has two wins, both coming in 2013, at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

Allmendinger last raced in one of NASCAR’s national series in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 2018 season was his fifth-straight and eighth, overall, full-time Cup Series season. He lost his ride with JTG-Daugherty Racing at the end of 2018 and has since transitioned into a TV career with NBC Sports.

In 371-career Cup Series races, Allmendinger’s lone win also came on a road course — at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2014.

Kaulig Racing fields a No. 11 Chevrolet full-time for driver Justin Haley. The No. 10 is a part-time entry that has been driven by Elliott Sadler, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain in a combined six of he 13 races, so far, in 2019. The team’s best finish of the year, so far, was a fourth-place finish by Dillon and the No. 10 team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

