NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger goes full-time with Kaulig Racing

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger will run the full 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. With Allamendinger running the full schedule, Kaulig Racing will expand to three full-time entries next season, as Justin Haley and Jeb Burton also will drive full-time for the organization.

“Having A.J. race full time for Kaulig Racing will only elevate our program to another level,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “I truly believe his veteran experience has helped us in every race he has ever run with us, and that is evident in his finishes. I’m sure he will complement our other two great drivers we already have, as he’s been a great teammate since day one. I love the challenge in front of us to go after the championship in 2021 with all three of our drivers.”

After losing his ride with JTG-Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2018 season, Allmendinger has driven part-time for Kaulig in the Xfinity Series the last two seasons. He won twice, at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, in 11 races from behind the wheel of the No. 16 in 2020. He also won once, at the Roval, in five races in Kaulig’s No. 10 in 2019. In all, Allmendinger has five-career Xfinity Series wins in 27 races.

“As a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, I have really enjoyed working with all the women and men in the organization these past two years,” Allmendinger said. “The love of showing up to NASCAR races has returned for me, and I truly have enjoyed myself on and off the race track. It starts with Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. I can’t thank them enough for giving me a call at the start of 2019 and offering me races that continued into 2020. More than anything, I have really loved being part of the team and watching the growth of the organization, and because of that, the opportunity to come back full time in 2021 was something I just could not pass up.”

Allmendinger also has one-career Cup Series win, coming in 2014 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, in 371-career series starts between 2007 and 2018.

