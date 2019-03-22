NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger joins Kaulig Racing

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 23: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger poses for photos during the 2017 Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendingers NASCAR racing career isn’t over, after all. Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that it has added the former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver to its NASCAR Xfinity Series driver line-up. He is slated to drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for multiple races over the course of the remainder of the 2019 Xfinity Series season, but the race team hasn’t specified which races.

“I am excited for the opportunity to hop back into a Xfinity Series car,” Allmendinger said “I look forward to helping Kaulig Racing build their program, as well as, fight for wins with them.”

Allmendinger raced in the Cup Series between 2006 and 2018, running full-time in the series nearly every season between 2009 and 2018, racing for teams including Team Penske, JTG-Daugherty Racing, the now-defunct Red Bull Racing, and others. But he lost his seat behind the wheel of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet at the end of the 2018 season. In 371-career Cup Series races, he claimed one win at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2014. His Cup Series stats also include 11 top-fives and 57 top-10 finishes.

“I am looking forward to seeing what A.J. can do in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “He is another talented driver that we have tapped to wheel our all-star car, and I can’t wait to see it compete for wins.”

Allmendinger finished second in his lone Xfinity Series start last year at Watkins Glen, his only series start since 2013. He has two-career wins in 11 races in the Xfinity Series, both coming in 2013 on the road courses of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Allmendinger’s 2019 plans also include TV work for both NASCAR and IMSA coverage on NBC.

