NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger strikes eight-race deal with Kaulig Racing

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: A J Allmendinger, driver of the #10 Digital Ally Chevrolet, poses with the winner’s decal on his car in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 28, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger will contest eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing in 2020, the team revealed Thursday, beginning with the assignment of driving the No. 16 Kaulig Chevrolet in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Kaulig Racing organization,” Allmendinger said. “I had so much fun working with everyone on the team last season and being teammates with Justin (Haley) and Ross (Chastain). Hopefully, I can help the team in any way possible so that we can build on the success we had last year and go for more wins. More than anything, Kaulig Racing is just a great team to compete for, especially with Matt Kaulig as the owner and Chris Rice as the President of the team.”

Allmendinger also will run races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on May 30; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Aug. 8; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 15; the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Oct. 10; and the return trip to Daytona on Aug. 28.

Allmendinger has 16-career Xfinity Series starts, including five last season for Kaulig. One of his three series wins came last year for Kaulig Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He also finished third in a Kaulig Racing entry at Mid-Ohio in 2019. His other two series wins came at Road America and Mid-Ohio with Team Penske in 2013.

“A.J. has played an instrumental role in competition for Kaulig Racing,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “He has helped guide our road course program and has been a great resource for our other drivers, crew chiefs and engineers to lean on. I look forward to what he can do in more races for us this season.”

Allmendinger raced in the NASCAR Cup Series between 2007 and 2018, but he wad released from JTG-Daugherty Racing at the end of the 2018 season. In 371-career Cup Series starts, Allmendinger won once, at Watkins Glen in 2014.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).