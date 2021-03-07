NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger victorious in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger led 44 laps of the 200-lap Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday on his way to a sixth-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, his first of the 2021 season.

“We’ve put so much effort into getting these cars better and it’s shown the first four weeks. I want to win so bad for Matt (Kaulig, team owner) each week. It’s hard to put into words what it means to me and truly how bad I want to win for him.”

Daniel Hemric finished second to Allmendinger after leading a race-high 74 laps, including a stage-two win on lap 90. The runner-up showing was Hemric’s eight as he continues his quest for a first Xfinity Series win.

“First off, so proud of the rebound for my pit crew this week. I’m so proud of everyone on this Poppy Bank Toyota Supra,” Hemric said. “The JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) Supras were so fast. You hate to have one get away like that, but we wanted to come here and lead laps and win stages, and we did that today. We wound up with a shot and just got beat. Congratulations to A.J.; just got beat.”

Joe Gibbs Racing put two cars in the top-three of the finishing order, with Brandon Jones joining Hemric among the top finishers with a third-place showing.

Stage-one winner Austin Cindric finished fourth, and Noah Gragson was fifth.

Hemric took the lead from pole sitter Myatt Snider on the opening lap, but his lead was short-lived, with Cindric taking the lead on lap two. Cindric, then, dominated the opening 45-lap stage, leading 41 laps before his stage win. Hemric ran second to Cindric throughout the opening stage.

Hemric, then, led most of the second 45-lap stage with Justin Allgaier in second. Cindric, meanwhile, was racing his way back toward the front after an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire early in the stage. By the end of stage two, though, Allmendinger was up to second in the running order behind stage winner Hemric.

Allmendinger took the lead from Hemric on lap 139 and was up front, again, after a cycle of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 155.

Hemric took one last brief lead on a restart that followed a lap-174 caution when Cindric got into the back of Harrison Burton, sending Burton into a spin. Allmendinger, though, took his race winning lead on a lap-188 restart that followed the eighth and final caution of the race for an incident between Brett Moffitt and Ty Dillon.

“I knew if I could clear (Hemric), all I had to do was hold him off for a couple corners. Once I got clean air, it was doing everything I could to nail every corner,” Allmendinger said.

Michael Annett finished sixth, Josh Berry was seventh, Justin Haley eighth, Harrison Burton ninth, and Jeb Burton was 10th.

Below, are the complete results of the Alsco Uniforms 300:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).