NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger wins at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 21: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 RAMCO Specialties Inc. Chevrolet, climbs the fence to celebrate with fans after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 21, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



A.J. Allmendinger led a race-high 70 laps at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday on his way to the win of the New Holland 250. It was his third win of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



“Wow, what a hell of a six days,” Allmendinger, who won the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course six days earlier, said. “Oh my goodness! This is what’s awesome, though, to have all the fans back. Indy last weekend was spectacular. Michigan, thank you guys. You guys make it fun. I’m more tired from the celebrations than I am from driving.”



Brandon Jones finished second and Noah Gragson was third. Josh Berry finished fourth after starting in the back in a substitute role for the injured Michael Annett. Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.



Allmendinger took his race-winning lead on lap 122, a lap after a restart with Berry in the lead. The race was scheduled for 125 laps but three additional cautions sent the race into three overtimes, extending the distance to 139 laps, making the 2021 edition of the race the longest Xfinity Series race, ever, at MIS.



Austin Cindric won the first 30-lap stage. Although he started on the pole, Allmendinger led the opening laps of the race. Cindric took his stage-winning lead on a lap-21 restart.



A few laps after his stage win, though, Cindric was collected in a lap-36 crash and wound up with a 37th-place finish.



“We just got collected in a wreck by the cars that decided to stay out without pitting after the first stage,” Cindric said. “Unfortunately, that is something you see often in this series. It is enough that I am not going to complain about it, you just have to understand it is possible. We had some guys get loose and spin out and I couldn’t miss them.”

Jeb Burton led most of the second stage before Allmendinger took the top spot after a three-way battle for the lead with Burton and Ty Gibbs on lap 54. Allmendinger, then, took the stage-two win on lap 60.



Burton wound up 29th at the checkered flag after leading 23 laps, running out of fuel during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on 112 and stalling his car a few laps later.



Berry was second to Allmendinger in the laps-led category, running up front for 24 laps after taking his first lead of the race on lap 88.



Justin Allgaier, who also led late in the race, finished sixth. Riley Herbst was seventh, Brett Moffitt eighth, Jade Buford ninth, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace finished 10th.