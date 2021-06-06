NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger wins at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, OHIO – JUNE 05: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 RAMCO Specialties Inc Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 05, 2021 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



With a win in the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, A.J. Allmendinger claimed a piece of NASCAR Xfinity Series history. The win was the driver’s fifth in the series on a road course, tying him with Marcos Ambrose for the most, all-time. Saturday’s victory also was Allmendinger’s first of the 2021 season.



Justin Haley finished second to, along with Allmendinger, notch a one-two finish for Kaulig Racing

Ty Gibbs finished third, Brandon Jones was fourth, and Andy Lally rounded out the top-five.



Allmendinger took his race-winning lead on lap 72 of the race that was scheduled for 75 laps when Austin Cindric spun on a restart and maintained that lead on an overtime restart from a multi-car crash. Cindric, who led a race-high 30 laps, had a lead of nearly 11 seconds before a lap-69 caution that led to his flawed restart.



“I was shocked that Cindric took the outside (on the restart),” Allmendinger said. “I know these guys would do it to me, so I was barreling in there when I saw a gap, and I was going to come out on the other side clean.”

The Kaulig duo of Allmendinger also were stage winners. Allmendinger won the first 25-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Cindric on lap 15.

Gibbs led most of the second stage after potting late in stage one and staying out during the caution that followed the opening stage. Allmendinger, who made two stops after stage one, retook the lead on lap 44. Three laps later, though, Allmendinger was among those who pitted in the closing laps of stage two, handing the lead over to Haley for the stage-two win on lap 50.



On the restart that followed the second stage, Cindric took the race lead and pulled away as Allmendinger made his way forward from the back. The eventual race leader was penalized for not taking the minimum amount of time required by NASCAR on his pit stop prior to the conclusion of stage two. For the standalone road-course race, pit-road rules implemented included not allowing teams to change tires and take fuel in a single pit stop and requiring a minimum amount of time on pit road for green-flag stops.



“I’m not going to lie; I was a little upset,” Allmendinger said. “But we win and lose as a team, so I was going to fight until the checkered flag flew. I knew we had the best car.”

Allmendinger was back inside the top-five by lap 64, but was 14 seconds behind then-leader Cindric.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Brandon Brown, Michael Annett, Josh Berry, Ryan Sieg and Josh Williams.



