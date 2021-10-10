NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger wins third-straight at Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT



A.J. Allmendinger claimed his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of 2021 and his third-straight at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday in the drive for the Cure 20, the final race of the round of 12 of the Xfinity Series playoffs.



“That was a fight today,” Allmendinger said.



Austin Cindric finished second, and Daniel Hemric drove up to third from an 18th-place starting spot on newer tires in the final two laps after a Tommy Joe Martins caution on lap 64 sent the race into one lap of overtime from a 67-lap scheduled distance.



The top-five of the race finishing order was made up entirely of playoff drivers. Justin Haley and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five. All five were among the eight drivers who advanced to the playoff round of eight.



Allmendinger took the lead when previous leader Ty Gibbs was penalized for missing the backstretch chicane on lap 48. Suffering through a braking issue, Gibbs missed the same chicane, again, on lap 50.



When Allmendinger took the lead, he pulled away and had nearly a nine-second lead by the final caution.

“I knew it was coming out,” Allmendinger said of the final caution. “It wasn’t going to go simple like that. That was a fight today. We had to be kind of on defense early, worrying about the points. This place was tough to pass;,the track was really slick to start with, obviously, because of all the rain. Once we got the lead, the (car) was stupid-fast.”



Hemric and Cindric combined to lead the first 40 laps of the race, with Hemric taking stage wins at lap 20 and lap 40.

Cindric started on the pole and led until a pdnalty for missing the backstretch chicane on lap eight. Hemric inherited the lead while Cindric managed to only lose one position, courtesy of a pprevious large lead.



Cindric pitted under green late in the opening stage and stayed out during the caution that followed the stage to restart up front for stage two.



Cindric, then, gave up the lead to be among drivers who pitted during a lap-35 debris caution. Hemric retook the lead, waiting until the end of stage two to make his pit stop.



Cindric was third off pit road when he made his stop and was fourth for the restart after the second stage. Gibbs, who was first out of the pits during the lap-35 caution, restarted with the lead for the third and final stage.



Three additional playoff drivers finished in the top-10 Saturday. Noah Gragson was sixth, Myatt Snider eighth after a restart violation on lap 43, and Justin Allgaier was ninth after wrecking on lap eight.



Despite the top-10 finish, Snider was eliminated from the playoffs. Jeremy Clements also was eliminated after finishing 12th, Jeb Burton after finishing 13th, and Riley Herbst after bring credited with a 34th-place finish after exiting the race with a rear-end issue on lap 62.



Harrison Burton joined the round of eight after finishing 15th at the Roval.



