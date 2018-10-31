NASCAR Xfinity: Akinori Ogata plans series debut at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Akinori Ogata plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Whelen Trusted to Perform 200 on Nov. 10 race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. He’ll drive the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota.

“I’m very thankful to take this next stage of my career and compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next weekend at Phoenix,” Ogata said, as quoted in a Speed Sport article. “I have worked very hard for this opportunity and plan to maximize this chance with MBM Motorsports.”

Ogata has made seven starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including one this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. His Truck Series debut also came at ISM Raceway, then known as Phoenix International Raceway, in 2014. He finished 29th in that race.

“I’m hoping that my prior experience at Phoenix will help with my transition to an Xfinity Series car,” Ogata said. “Our goals are modest, and I believe if I’m able to take the green flag and see the checkered flag, we would have accomplished our goals.”

His career-best finish in the Truck Series, to date, was an 18th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon the following year.

Ogata also has NASCAR regional-level of experience from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He made 12 starts in that series between 2012 and 2013.

