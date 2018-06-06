NASCAR Xfinity: Alex Bowman in No. 23 at Michigan, Kentucky

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman will become the third driver to drive the No. 23 GMS Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in place of the suspended Spencer Gallagher when he climbs behind the wheel for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He’ll also drive the car July 13 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” Bowman said. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole, and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”

Bowman has 52-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in a win, six top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. His win came at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last year in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing entry.

Gallagher has been indefinitely suspended for violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy since early May after driving the No. 23 in the first nine races of the season. Johnny Sauter, who drives for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, drove the No. 23 Xfinity Series entry in the first race of Gallagher’s suspension at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Chase Elliott, Bowman’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has driven the car in the two most recent Xfinity races.

Elliott is slated to drive the No. 23 in three more races. According to a team press release, drivers for additional races will be announced later.

