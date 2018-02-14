NASCAR Xfinity: Alex Labbe makes full-time move

By AMANDA VINCENT

New NASCAR Xfinity Series team, DGM Racing, has employed the driving services of 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion for the full 2018 Xfinity Series season.

“It’s really good news that I’ll be racing full time in the Xfinity series, and we will be in Daytona next week,” Labbe said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “The announcement came late, but we’ve been preparing ourselves for this for a long time.”

Labbe has three-career Xfinity Series starts to date, all for car owner Mario Gosselin, who has been charged with leading the new DGM Racing team. He made two starts at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth last season with a best finish of 28th at Texas. His career best, so far, came in the form of a 23rd-place finish at Phoenix International Raceway in 2016.

“I know Mario very well, and I am very confident,” Labbe said. “He has acquired a few more cars and has set up a new engine program. He’s the best guy for this kind of operation. We’re heading in the right direction. Mario has hired a very good spotter for me in Tab Boyd, who has worked with William Byron and Joey Logano. He’s going to be able to help me greatly.”

Labbe won five races in his 2017 Pinty’s championship season. In all, he has six wins in that series in 40-career starts, with the other win coming in 2016. He raced full-time in the Pinty’s Series for two seasons after running partial schedules in the season for four seasons.

