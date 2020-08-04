NASCAR Xfinity: Alex Labbe, Mario Gosselin penalized for skirting testing rule

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: The hood of the #90 Bassett Gutters and More Chevrolet, driven by Alex Labbe, displays the initials “BC” a tribute to team spotter Brad Campbell on the grid prior to the NNASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. Spotter Brad Campbell passed away yesterday after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Alex Labbe and his DGM Racing team owner Mario Gosselin were penalized heavily by NASCAR after Gosselin was caught participating in a Sport Car Club of America qualifying session on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Saturday. The Xfinity Series will contest a race on that track Aug. 15, and teams won’t be allowed to practice.

Labbe was docked 75 driver points, dropping him from 16th to 21st in the standings. Gosselin also was docked 75 owner points and fined $50,000 for violation of NASCAR’s testing rules.

When NASCAR learned that Labbe was participating in the SCCA event at Daytona, an official from the NASCAR was sent to the track to remove Labbe from the event, as his participation would’ve been viewed as an unfair advantage in the Xfinity Series race. Labbe, reportedly, ran about seven laps on the course before he was removed.

“We believe we followed every protocol,” Gosselin said, as quoted by Catchfence.com. This was not a test. We were participating in a qualifying session for an event later in the day. When NASCAR asked us to stop, we stopped immediately.”

According to NASCAR, Labbe and Gosselin needed prior approval from NASCAR to participate in the SCCA event, even though Labbe was in an SCCA-approved car, not a NASCAR race car. They didn’t have such approval.

DGM Racing plans to appeal the penalty.

“DGM Racing is aware of the allegations against us,” a statement from the team read. “We feel we followed all the proper protocol and will be appealing the penalty. We are unable to comment further. Thank you for the support we have received so far.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).