NASCAR Xfinity: Allgaier completes Richmond sweep, Cindric clinches regular-season title

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, and Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier picked up on Saturday afternoon where he left off on Friday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. After parlaying a dominant performance to a win in the GoBowling.com 250, the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Richmond, he dominated, again, Saturday in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 and, again, won. The second half of the Richmond sweep was Allgaier’s third win, overall, of the 2020 season.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said. “I knew at the end, there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go, we could. I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate, Jeb Burton, did a fantastic job today on that last restart.”

Jeb Burton finished second, giving JR Motorsports a one-two finish. Ross Chastain was third, Harrison Burton fourth, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five to give JRM three cars in the top-five at the checkered flag.

Allgaier led 135 laps of he 250-lap race after taking his first lead from Gragson on lap 46. Brandon Jones and Chase Briscoe also led laps early in the opening 75-lap stage.

After Allgaier won the first stage, he lost the lead to Chastain to start the second stage. Chastain, who was the only driver other than Allgaier to lead more than 20 laps with 58 laps led, lost the lead to Allgaier on lap 128.

Allgaier stayed out during a lap-140 caution for Colby Howard, the first of only two cautions for an on-track incident, while Chastain and several others pitted. With the benefit of newer tires, Chastain retook the lead on lap 147 and won the second stage at lap 150.

Allgaier was among those who pitted at the end of the second stage and restarted 12th with new tirees. Chastain, meanwhile, was among those who stayed out and restarted for the final 100-lap stage of the race on slightly older tires.

Chastain lost the lead to Jeb Burton 10 laps into the final stage, and on lap 172, Allgaier took what would be his race-winning lead. Allgaier had a nine-second lead by the time the yellow flag waved for the final time on 229 when Brandon Brown made contact with Riley Herbst.

Justin Haley finished sixth, Michael Annett was seventh, Jones eight, Kaz Grala ninth, and Austin Cindric was 10th.

With his top-10 finish, Cindric clinched the 2020 Xfinity Series regular-season champion with one race remaining in the regular season at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“I am trying to get over it,” Cindric said. “I had a very frustrating day, and I wish we would have been able to do more with our PPG Ford Mustang today. We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year, and we all wrote down our top-three goals. I am not a big proponent of setting goals, but we put something on paper, and my number one was the regular-season championship. From the outside looking in, that was maybe a lofty goal, but we have a lot of speed and a lot of fight, and I am really proud of that effort. We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four. A lot of emotions right now, but at the end of the day, it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250:

