NASCAR Xfinity: Allmendinger goes from worst to first in Portland

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 04: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Xfinity Series mades its debut on the road course of Portland (Oreg). International Raceway on Saturday with the running of the Pacific Office Automation 147 on a wet race track. Series road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger had previous experience at the track, though, including a CHAMP car win in 2006. Once again, Allmendinger was a winner at Portland on Saturday — his second Xfinity Series win of 2022 and his third-straight series win on a road course, dating back to the 2021 Xfinity race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.



Allmendinger raced from the back to the front for his latest win, struggling in practice, starting in the back and struggling more in the race Saturday. He took his first lead when Previous leader Myatt Snider ran off track on lap 63.



“It might be one of the craziest wins I’ve ever had,” Allmendinger said. “Most mistakes to ever win a race, for sure.”

After caution later the same lap for a multi-car crash, Jade Buford restarted up front after opting to stay out. Snider retook the lead on the lap-69 restart. Allmendinger took the lead on the next restart, the final restart of the race, on lap 72.



Snider finished second, Austin Hill was third, and JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five.



“It’s so cool to be disappointed with second with a team that is only a year-and-a-half old and to get a stage win,” Snider said.

Ty Gibbs dominated the first two-thirds of the 75-lap race. After taking the lead on lap three, he leaded a race-high 42 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 25. Gibbs, at multiple points in the race, built up leads in excess of 10 seconds before losing the top spot on lap 44.



Gibbs first lost the lead to Noah Gragson. He made contact with Gragson to retake the lead, only to lose it to Sheldon Creed, still on lap 44.

Gibbs, then, made contact with Creed in an attempt to, again, retake the lead. The attempt failed, and Gibbs was back to 20th in the running order by the time stage-two ended on lap 50.



Andy Lally took the lead amid the Gibbs-Creed contact, but Snider took the too spot on lap 47 for the stage-two win.



Snider maintained his lead through the early laps of the final 25-lap stage that ran mostly under caution. The yellow flag waved four times in the final stage, with green-flag runs of more than a lap a rarity in the final 25 laps.



Daniel Hemric finished sixth, and Gibbs wound up seventh. J.J. Yeley, Gragson and Alex Labbe rounded out the top-10.