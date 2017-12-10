NASCAR Xfinity and Truck: series best honored

By AMANDA VINCENT

A NASCAR Champion’s Week in Charlotte culminated in a joint banquet for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series Saturday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center. At that banquet, Christopher Bell and William Byron were honored as the latest champions in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series, respectively, and Kyle Busch Motorsports and Team Penske were recognized as the 2017 owners’ champions in those two series.

“I knew 2017 would be my make-or-break season,” Bell said. “Kyle (Busch, team owner) told me he was on board and let’s go for it.”

Other Championship Four drivers from each series also were recognized, including Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric from the Xfinity Series and Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric and Matt Crafton from the Truck Series.

Officially being recognized at the banquet for awards already announced included Byron as Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year and Chase Briscoe as Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Chevrolet as the manufacturers’ champion in the Xfinity Series and Toyota as the manufacturers’ champion in the Truck Series and Chip Ganassi pit crews as the Comcast Community champion.

Additional awards presented Saturday evening included Mobil 1 Driver of the Year to Kyle Busch in the Xfinity Series and Bell in the Truck Series, Mahle Engine Builder of the Year to Doug Yates of Roush Yates Engines in the Xfinity Series and Mark Conquist of Joe Gibbs Racing and Duralast Brake in the Race Award to Busch in the Xfinity Series and Bell in the Truck Series.

Sadler was regognized as the Xfinity Series’ Most Popular Driver, while Chase Briscoe took the same honor in the Truck Series.

The awards ceremony will be shown on NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 17.

