NASCAR Xfinity: Andy Lally races Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Lally plans to drive the No. 07 entry owned by Bobby Dotter in the Aug. 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. It’ll be his first Xfinity Series start in 2017.

Lally has run the last two Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio, both times driving a No. 90 entry. He finished seventh last year after posting a 21st-place finish in the Mid-Ohio race in 2015. The seventh-place finish, along with a seventh-place finish at Road America in 2014, are his two best finishes in Xfinity Series competition. Lally has seven-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in three top-10 finishes.

Lally also has 38-career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including a full season of competition in 2011, during which he was named the series Rookie of the Year. He has 14-career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)