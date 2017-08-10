Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: Andy Lally races Mid-Ohio

Andy Lally (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Lally plans to drive the No. 07 entry owned by Bobby Dotter in the Aug. 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. It’ll be his first Xfinity Series start in 2017.

Lally has run the last two Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio, both times driving a No. 90 entry. He finished seventh last year after posting a 21st-place finish in the Mid-Ohio race in 2015. The seventh-place finish, along with a seventh-place finish at Road America in 2014, are his two best finishes in Xfinity Series competition. Lally has seven-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in three top-10 finishes.

Lally also has 38-career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including a full season of competition in 2011, during which he was named the series Rookie of the Year. He has 14-career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

