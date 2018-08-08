NASCAR Xfinity: Andy Lally returns for road-course races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Lally plans to run the three remaining of the four NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course races on the 2018 schedule, beginning with Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car course in Lexington. He’ll drive the No. 90 DGM Motorsports Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio; Aug. 25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; and on the “roval” road course-roval hybrid course at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 29.

“I couldn’t be happier to return to NASCAR competition,” Lally said. “Mario Gosselin and everyone at DGM Motorsports have been working to find a way to get me back behind the wheel, and thanks to the efforts of Henry Repeating Arms, this is finally all possible. I’m excited to get back and feel like we’ve unfinished business after the last two years. The team always does a great job getting the car prepared, and we’re all very focused on getting the most out of the effort.”

The Mid-Ohio race will be Lally’s first NASCAR national-level race of the season, but it’ll be his third-consecutive Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio. He finished in the top-10 his last two races there, positing a best-career finish of fifth in last year’s race. In all, he has eight-career Xfinity Series starts from 2007 to 2017, all on road courses, including three at Mid-Ohio.

Lally competed in NASCAR’s premier series full-time for one season, 2011, during which he claimed series Rookie-of-the-Year honors. He has 38-career starts in NASCAR’s top series, resulting in a best finish of 18th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2010, his third-career series start. He made 14-career starts in NASCAR’s other national series, the Camping World Truck Series.

Lally, an accomplished road-course racer, competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTD class. He is a three-time IMSA champion and a five-time class winner in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Lally also has wins in events including the 12 Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, and Six Hours of the Glen.

