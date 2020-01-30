NASCAR Xfinity: Andy Street new crew chief on RCR’s No. 21 team

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 07: Joe Graf Jr., driver of the #21 Eat Sleep Race Chevrolet, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Street is the new crew chief on the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2020. That team will have multiple drivers this season, including Myatt Snider, Anthony Alfredo and Kaz Grala.

“I am honored for this opportunity to work as a crew chief within this organization where I have spent a majority of my career,” Street said. “I know that we have the tools necessary to win races. It means so much to me that Richard Childress, Andy Petree and Danny Lawrence have the confidence in me to help develop Myatt Snider, Anthony Alfredo and Kaz Grala as they try to make a name for themselves in the Xfinity Series. I will work my hardest to represent RCR to the best of my ability.”

Street has been with RCR since 2003, joining the organization as a design and test engineer. He also has worked as a team engineer for RCR in the NASCAR Cup Series, playing part in 10 wins for former RCR drivers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, both now with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Over the years, we have been able to successfully use our NASCAR Xfinity Series program as a proving ground for talent and it’s always a strong testament to our ladder system when we are able to promote from within,” Director of Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program, Danny Lawrence, said. “Andy has played an integral part of RCR’s success during his long career here in both the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series, and we know he is ready, capable and poised for success as a crew chief. Our hope is that this is Andy’s first step to succeeding as a crew chief and that he will win races and move up within the company.”

Street replaces Justin Alexander. Alexander moves to the Cup Series to be Austin Dillon’s crew chief on RCR’s No. 3 team. Street was a substitute crew chief on the No. 21 Xfinity Series team for a race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last year. In that race, Street guided driver Joe Graf Jr. to a 14th-place finish. That has been the only NASCAR national-level race, to date, in which Street was a crew chief.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).