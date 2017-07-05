NASCAR Xfinity: Angela Ruch drives for McLeod at Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Angela Ruch plans to make a return to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for Friday night’s series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta as driver of the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet. It will mark her first Xfinity Series race in five years. She formerly competed in the series under her maiden name of Angela Cope, along with her twin sister, Amber Cope. They are nieces of NASCAR veteran driver Derrike Cope.

The Kentucky race is the only confirmed Xfinity race for Ruch, but possibilities exist for also to compete in Xfinity Series races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this season.

Ruch has seven-career Xfinity Sries starts, the last coming at Charlotte in 2012. Her best finish was a 25th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2011, driving for TriStar Motorsports. She doesn’t have NASCAR experience at Kentucky, but she competed in an ARCA Racing Series race there in 2008, finishing 29th after qualifying eighth.

Ruch will bring attention, with hopes of raising funds, to Give a Child a Voice, an effort started by her 16-year-old nephew, Eric Edman, who has Anaplastic Grade III Ependymoma.

