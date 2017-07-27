NASCAR Xfinity: another Earnhardt on NASCAR landscape

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bobby Dale Earnhardt plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Iowa Speedway in Newton. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet through a deal between MBM Motorsports and JP Motorsports.

Earnhardt is a fourth generation racer with a strong NASCAR pedigree. He’s the great-grandson of Ralph Earnhardt, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt and the son of former racer Kerry Earnhardt. He’s also the nephew and brother of current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The car he plans to race Saturday has a significant Earnhardt family history.

“I am excited to be a part of this race, and especially to drive the No. 13,” Bobby Earnhardt said. “It’s an old JR Motorsports car, the company that my aunt Kelley and uncle Dale own; the power within is a refreshed SB2 V8 DEI motor from the company my grandpa Dale began. So, I’m an Earnhardt, driving an Earnhardt-built car, powered by an Earnhardt motor. Now, that is a pretty cool way to start. This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for all the guys in the shops at MBM Motorsports and JP Motorsports for their hard working, bringing both of these older pieces back to life for me.”

So far this year, Earnhardt has made three starts in the ARCA Racing Series, posting a best finish of 19th at Elko (Min.) Speedway.

Stan Mullis also plans to make his Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, courtesy of MBM Motorsports. He’s slated to drive the No. 40 Chevrolet.

Mullis is a late model racer from Las Vegas. As of July 3, Mullis was the points leader in the NASCAR Super Late Model division at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

